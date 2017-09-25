Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is winning fans across the globe with his superlative performances in international cricket. And now, a Sri Lankan legend has hailed the Baroda youngster as a "very special player".

Last night (September 24), Pandya struck a superb 72-ball 78 and took wicket in India's victory over Australia in the third ODI at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

The 23-year-old was promoted to number four and he made full use of the opportunity. Thanks to his quick knock, India chased down 294 for the loss of five wickets to win the five-match series and take an unbeatable 3-0 lead.

India captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on Pandya after the match. He described Pandya as a "star" and "great asset" to the team.

"He (Pandya) is a star. He has the ability with the bat, ball and in the field as well. We have been wanting a guy like that for the past five, six years.

"A really explosive all-rounder is what we were missing and he's giving us that balance – a great asset for Indian cricket," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli was not the only one who was impressed by Pandya's abilities. There were many more and one of them is a great from Sri Lanka.

Former captain Kumar Sangakkara took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to describe Pandya as a "very special player". He also said India are a "complete side" for all conditions.

"@BCCI seemed to canter to the series win. @hardikpandya7 is a very special player. India looks a complete side for all conditions," he wrote on his Twitter page.

Pandya thanked the former Sri Lankan left-hander by replying, "Thank you for the kind words sir!."

So far in the series, Pandya has collected two Man-of-the-match awards in three games. He won the honour in Chennai for 83 and two wickets in the opening contest and now in Indore.

Now, India and Australia teams head to Bangalore for the fourth ODI on Thursday (September 28). The series concludes on Sunday (October 1) in Nagpur.

The five ODIs will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals from October 7.