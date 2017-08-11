Kuldeep Yadav is set to play his second Test match for India, as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who copped a suspension for the final game of the series. While the one change is definite, what will be interesting to see is if there will be more as Virat Kohli's side looks for a whitewash against Sri Lanka.

The first two Tests went emphatically in India's favour, and the third Test, to be played in Pallekele from Saturday, will be the final one of the series. India have already clinched the rubber with their wins in the previous two matches, a clean sweep will make this series all the sweeter for Kohli.

As a result, India are likely to stick to a similar playing XI, with R Ashwin joined in the spinning stakes by Kuldeep Yadav.

Axar Patel was called in as cover after Jadeja was suspended, but it will be a big surprise if the left-arm orthodox gets in ahead of the left-arm wrist spinner.

However, if the pitch is one that turns, India do have the option of playing Axar instead of Hardik Pandya.

Hardik took a couple of crucial wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka, but has hardly been used, while the fact that he comes in at No.8 in the batting order suggests Kohli doesn't quite see him as a batting all-rounder either.

Axar is a decent enough batsman to carry the bowling all-rounder tag, so, if the wicket is one that might take some turn, bringing in the left-armer for Hardik might not be a bad idea.

The rest of the makeup of the playing XI is expected to be the same, unless Kohli feels one of Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Shami could use a break, with Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar waiting in the wings.

Sri Lanka will again be forced into changes to their playing XI. Rangana Herath will not play after suffering a bit of a back problem, with Sri Lanka keen to maintain his workload, while Nuwan Pradeep is out with a hamstring injury.

Fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Gamage have been called up to the Sri Lanka squad, with Lahiru Kumara, who played the first Test, and Vishwa Fernando already a part of the team. So, Sri Lanka now have four fast bowling options, and having gone with just the one pacer in the last Test, they are extremely unlikely to do the same again.

Therefore, two of Chameera, Gamage, Kumara and Fernando are likely to play in the second Test, with Dilruwan Perera and Malinda Pushpakumara as the spinners. Sri Lanka have the option of Lakshan Sandikan as well, if they feel the need for an extra spinner.

In the batting, Dhananjaya de Silva didn't have the greatest of matches in the second Test, but he is likely to stay in the playing XI, even with Lahiru Thirimanne waiting in the wings for an opportunity. The Lankans released Danushka Gunathilaka from the squad.

Expected playing XI: