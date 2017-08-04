There was a sense of déjà vu after day one of the second Test match at the SSC in Colombo, with India, for the second straight Test, piling on the runs on the opening day, with the Sri Lanka bowlers made to look pretty ordinary.

In the opening Test match, India, after posting 399/3 on the opening day, went on to score 600 in their first innings, and that will be the plan again for Virat Kohli's team when day two of the second Test comes calling on Friday.

After day one, India are on 344/3, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, with a century each to their name, currently on a brilliant 211-run partnership.

The only difference in the two scenarios is that this pitch at the SSC is a lot trickier to bat on. While the one in Galle remained flat on all four days, this wicket is expected to aid the slower bowlers more and more as time passes on.

Even on the first day, there was enough spin on offer to keep the bowlers interested, and while the Sri Lankans didn't take enough advantage of the assistance, they will look to do so on day two.

Sri Lanka went with three spinners for this Test match to make full use of the conditions on offer, and they will certainly hope they do a whole lot better on Friday.

It isn't going to be easy, though, because they might have to try and bowl India out without one bowler, after Nuwan Pradeep, the only fast bowler in the XI, walked off the field four balls into the 81st over with a hamstring injury.The Sri Lankan camp weren't sure if Pradeep would be able to return for day two.

India, ruthless as they are, will look to take advantage of any and every chance presented to them, and the way Pujara and Rahane batted on the opening day does point to another big total for the away side.

With plenty of batting still to come, India will know, anything over 550 and it will be a score that should give them a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

When and where to watch live

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 is scheduled for a 10am local time, 10am IST, 5.30am BST, 12.30am ET, 6.30am CET start. Live Streaming and TV information for the Colombo Test is below.

India: TV: Sony Six/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.