Bangladesh need a pat on their back for their performances against Sri Lanka in the Test and ODI series, which ended in a draw on both occasions. Now, Bangladesh will be keen to end the tour on a high as they aim to clinch the two-match T20 series, with the first game scheduled in Colombo on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka were considered to be a huge team when playing in front of their home fans, but the present series against Bangladesh has not gone according to plan. Like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will also be desperate to win the T20 series, which makes this contest even more interesting. Sri Lanka have looked good in the shortest format of the game, defeating the likes of South Africa and Australia away in alien conditions.

With four openers Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka and Dilshan Munaweera in Sri Lanka's squad, it remains to be seen how will they balance the playing XI. However, their team looks solid in the T20 series with a solid bowling line-up, which also includes Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Kulasekara. All-rounder Thisara Perera with his bowling and batting skills will also play an important role.

The way Bangladesh have played some good cricket in the tour, they have nothing to lose. One of the best things about Bangladesh has been their same set of players who have been playing for some time including Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed.

These players have delivered the goods for skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who will once again hope for a good performance in the T20 series. However, the visitors have to be consistent in both the departments of the game if they are to win the series.

Where to watch live

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st T20 is scheduled for 7 pm local time (7 pm IST, 7:30 pm Bangladesh time). Here are the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: Ten 1 HD, Ten 3. Live streaming: Sony Liv

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV: Live streaming: Gazi TV

Sri Lanka: TV: Eye TV

South Africa: TV: Super Sport 2. Live streaming: Super Sport video