Why was the series between India and Sri Lanka scheduled in the first place, if the hosts were to be embarrassed time and again? That is the question everyone is asking now as the Sanath Jayasuriya-led Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) selection panel, quit on Tuesday August 29.

Jayasuriya, along with four other selectors -- Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha -- handed their joint resignation letter to Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera.

The India tour of Sri Lanka started at the end of July and Virat Kohli's side performed significantly to win the three-match Test series 3-0. Team India have now won the five-match ODI series as well with three consecutive victories.

Everything has become so one-sided and predictable

The 4th ODI is scheduled for Thursday August 31 and the result cannot be more predictable. After the 4th and the 5th ODIs, India and Srilanka clash swords again in a one-off T20I on September 6.

One has to feel for the Sri Lanka cricket fans who have no option but to vent their frustration in every way possible. The home crowd booed their national team heavily during the 3rd ODI match at Pallekele last Sunday and even threw bottles at the ground.

This has possibly led to the selection panel quitting, en masse. "The selection panel felt they should step down, allowing the board to appoint a fresh set of selectors in view of the criticism and the crowd reaction on Sunday," a source close to Jayasuriya told AFP.

Sri Lanka vs India cricket series again in November: Who will watch?

The Lankan Lions take on the India cricket team later this year, here in India. Going by their recent form in their own country, Sri Lanka should look at calling the tour off, to save further red faces and hitting a new low in rankings.

The series is scheduled from November 15 to December 24. India and Srilanka clash swords in three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s.

Matches will be held in Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Dharamsala, Mohali, Vizag, Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram, Indore and Mumbai.