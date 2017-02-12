Squirrel monkey babies are adorable latest addition to zoo

  • February 12, 2017 20:30 IST
    By Storyful
Four squirrel monkey babies are the newest arrivals at Taronga Zoo. They cling to their parents like adorable backpacks.The baby monkeys are only a few weeks old. The zoo currently has a family group of 17 squirrel monkeys.The animals live Central and South America in groups of up to 500 members.
