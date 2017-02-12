- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
Squirrel monkey babies are adorable latest addition to zoo
Four squirrel monkey babies are the newest arrivals at Taronga Zoo. They cling to their parents like adorable backpacks.The baby monkeys are only a few weeks old. The zoo currently has a family group of 17 squirrel monkeys.The animals live Central and South America in groups of up to 500 members.
