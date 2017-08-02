The producers of AR Murugadoss directorial Spyder starring Mahesh Babu are set to release the first single on the internet today, 2 August. Its title track 'Boom Boom' will be launched at 6.00 pm, according to the makers.

Spyder is the most awaited south Indian film after Baahubali 2. The makers have released the first look and teaser of the film which soared viewers' curiosity sky high. Now, fans of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss are eagerly waiting to listen to the movie's songs.

The makers of Spyder released the teaser and some stills from its first single Boom Boom on July 31. They also announced that the full song would be released online on August 2. Ever since the announcement, the movie buffs are eagerly waiting with a bated breath for its launch.

Harris Jayaraj has composed music for the title song Boom Boom while Nikhitha Gandhi sang it. Madhan Karky‏ has written the lyrics for this track. He tweeted on July 31: "#BoomBoomBamBam my first song for @urstrulyMahesh in @ARMurugadoss's #Spyder is releasing on 2nd Aug. A stylish intro by @Jharrisjayaraj "

Zee Music South, which has acquired the audio rights of Spyder, will release the track on its official YouTube channel. Besides posting the link to its channel, the bosses of the music label tweeted on July 30: "The much awaited song teaser of #BoomBoom From @urstrulyMahesh *er @SpyderTheMovie is OUT. Song releases on Aug 2."

The photos and teaser of Boom Boom have received a fantastic response from the audience. The song is said to boast of Mahesh Babu's stylish look, gorgeous set and foot-tapping music.

These pictures were circulated by thousands of people on social media. The teaser of the song has received 1,321,981 views in three days. Check out the stills and teaser: