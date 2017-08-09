The makers of AR Murugadoss' movie Spyder have released the teasers of its Tamil and Telugu versions as the birth day gift for superstar Mahesh Babu, who turns 42 today (August 9).

The producers of the most-talked about film Spyder‏ had on Tuesday announced that its teaser would be released on the official YouTube channel of the film. They had also posted the link to the channel on the Twitter handle of the film and wrote: "#SpyderTeaserTomorrow at 9 AM @urstrulyMahesh @armurugadoss."

But the teaser of Spyder‏ was allegedly leaked on Tuesday night. Hence, they decided to release the first look video hours before 9 am on August 9. They launched it at 7.00 am on Wednesday. They posted the videos on Twitter and wrote: "Here we go.. a bit ahead of schedule #SpyderTamilTeaser @urstrulyMahesh @ARMurugadoss @Rakulpreet @Jharrisjayaraj"

Spyder is a spy thriller movie that is based on the bio-terrorism. The movie revolves around the story of an Intelligence Bureau officer (Mahesh Babu), who takes on infectious agents with the help of hi-end technology. The 1.10-minute-long teaser offers a glimpse the outline story of the film and clears on what the audience can expect from the film in terms of its story, screenplay and dialogues.

The teaser of Spyder gives enough hints at Mahesh Babu's role, stylish look, performance and action. SJ Suryah is playing the antagonist in the film and its first look video shows his deadly look and he has a lot of scope for performance. The footage also offers Rakul Preet Singh's role and her chemistry with the hero. The viewers can also get an idea of amazing music, picturisation and VFX works used in the film.

Watch Spyder movie Tamil and Telugu teasers here:

Spyder is produced by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu in association with NVR Cinema LLP along with Reliance Entertainment Production. Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet and SJ Suriya are playing the lead roles in the movie, which has Harris Jayaraj's music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on September 27.