Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss have collaborated for the first time in Spyder (Spider). It is a spy thriller in which Tollywood prince plays the role of a suave intelligence agent. He has paired up with hot and happening Rakul Preet Singh.

Director-turned-actor SJ Suryah plays the antagonist in Spyder and Tamil actor Bharath has also done a negative role in the bilingual film. RJ Balaji, Shaji Chen and a host of other actors are in the supporting roles. It has Santosh Sivan's cinematography, while A Sreekar Prasad has edited the flick. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music and Aali Aali and Otrai Iravukkai songs have become chartbusters.

Spyder (Spider) Story:

The story of Spyder is about an intelligence agent (Mahesh Babu), who has a strategy to take on bioterrorism. SJ Suryah plays a psychotic terrorist (SJ Suryah), who aims to wreak havoc in Chennai through his activities. The challenge before the hero is to use his smartness and intellect to eliminate the villain, who has threatened to destroy the peace of his motherland. In short, it is about a colliding point of humanity and intelligence. The story touches upon issues like call tapping and how technology is affecting our lives.

Watch Spyder Movie Trailer

Early Reviews:

The early reviews that Spyder is getting from the overseas premiere and the morning shows in India indicate that Mahesh Babu's film has garnered a positive response from the audience. The Prince's performance and AR Murugadoss' direction are the highlights from the film. SJ Suryah stuns with his brilliant performance and background score along with the action sequences have also impressed the viewers.

Find the response from the viewers' below:

ChristopherKanagaraj‏: Showtime #SPYder

#SPYder - Pretty decent stylish action film. Gud plot & little weak in execution. Interval portion is superb. Worst songs. Could hv bn btr!

Rohit Venkatraman‏: #spyder interMission bang .... @iam_SJSuryah thalaivaa vera level mass intro . Let's wait for the good vs evil clash @urstrulyMahesh

Prashanth Rangaswamy‏: #SPYder Tamil interval - @ARMurugadoss once again proves why he is one of the top directors in india ! @iam_SJSuryah - Gokka Makka !

Priyanka: Watching #Spyder Tamil..... #MaheshBabu has dubbed in Tamil...and its not bad actually.

What a First Half!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Spyder ..take a bow @ARMurugadoss ..... BGM is classic.

Gouse Shaik‏: Mahesh looks perfect in each and every frame and he is at his best in performing every emotion #SPYder will be another feather in his cap

Akhil‏: No one would have touched this thriller genre except @urstrulyMahesh #Spyder

When Mahesh gets stabbed with the iron rod..no one helps..and in the climax people help Mahesh #Spyder (1/2)

That's the whole concept of the movie that people show humanity only in the case of calamities...thats the ending dialogue as well #Spyder