Mahesh Babu has got a warm reception from the Tamil Nadu audience for his latest film Spyder, a bilingual movie simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages. The movie, which was released on Wednesday, 27 September, is off to a decent start at the box office.

Spyder has been released in two versions (Tamil and Telugu) in over 400 screens in Tamil Nadu. The advance booking had met with good response in Chennai and parts of the state. As expected, the collection has been good in prime centres that include Chennai, while doing average business in other centres.

In Chennai, the movie has grossed Rs 64 lakh. "Tamil - ₹ 46 Lacs Telugu - ₹ 18 Lacs Total - ₹ 64 Lacs/ [sic]" movie promoter and trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted.

The early estimation coming from the industry says that Spyder has made over Rs 4 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu. It has to be noted that the theatrical rights of the state were sold for Rs 18 crore.

The movie had geneared curiosity in the minds for two reasons. Firstly, it is written and directed by ace Tamil director AR Murugadoss. And the film has Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead. These factors are believed to have helped the flick to get a decent opening.

Spyder has garnered average to good reviews from the critics. With Navaratri holiday around, the collection of the Mahesh Babu's film is expected to do well in the days to come.

Spyder has Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role, while director-turned-actor SJ Suryah has done the antagonist.