The makers of AR Murugadoss' Spyder have sold its overseas theatrical rights for a hefty sum, but the Mahesh Babu-starrer has failed to beat the non-Baahubali 2 record held by Rajinikanth's Kabali.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular south Indian actors in the international market including the US and UK and the success of Srimanthudu is proof. Several factors have generated massive hype around his upcoming movie Spyder, which is a bilingual film being simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. Ace director AR Murugadoss' association with it has multiplied expectations.

Spyder is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on September 27 and the makers have already sealed the deals for the sale of its theatrical rights for various regions. There was a huge demand for its overseas theatrical rights and several leading international distribution houses were in the race to bag the rights.

If we are to go by the buzz in the industry, ATMUS Entertainment and AZ India have bagged the overseas theatrical rights of Spyder. Reports suggest that these distribution houses have shelled out Rs 15.5 crore on the rights of its Telugu version and Rs 8 crore on the rights of the Tamil version. Its international theatrical rights have fetched a total of Rs 23.5 crore.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had earned Rs 64 crore from the sale of its overseas theatrical rights and it is the highest amount for a south Indian film. Rajinikanth's Kabali had fetched around Rs 35 crore from its international rights and it holds the non-Baahubali 2 record. Spyder was expected to shatter this record, but it has failed to do so.

Spyder is a spy thriller film, which revolves around the story of Intelligence Bureau officer Shiva, who tries to stop a biological war and bioterrorism in India. AR Murugadoss has written the story and screenplay for the movie. Mahesh Babu is playing a spy agent, while Rakul Preet Singh appears as his love interest. Listen to Spyder's first song Boom Boom here: