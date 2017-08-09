The teaser of director AR Murugadoss' SPYder, which is getting rave reviews, has created a lot of curiosity about the face-off between superstar Mahesh Babu and SJ Surya.

SPYder is a spy thriller film that revolves around the story of Shiva, an Intelligence Bureau Officer, who tries to stop a biological war and bio-terrorism in India. Mahesh Babu is playing the spy, while SJ Surya appears as the baddie behind bio-terrorism. The teaser offers a glimpse at the outline story of the movie and its production values like music, picturisation, punch dialogues, action and VFX works.

The teaser of SPYder offers a look at the roles played by Mahesh Babu, SJ Surya, Rakul Preet Singh and others. The first look video shows that the movie, which is scheduled for its theatrical release on September 7, is going to be a complete package for the mass audience.

SPYder is a bilingual movie made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The makers have released both the versions of the teaser, which are going viral on the social media. What has struck the audiences the most in the teaser is the confrontation between hero Mahesh Babu and villain SJ Surya.

Here are some Twitter comments showing their excitement.

Sidhu‏ (@sidhuwrites): Teaser of #SPYder Solid thrills on the way. The MB - SJS face off is very intriguing.

Vivek‏ (@Urtruefan): More than @urstrulyMahesh's lines, can't get mind off from @iam_SJSuryah's voice & evil laugh. Waiting 4 der confrontation scenes!! #Spyder

Abdul Rahman‏ (@AbdulFilmmaker): @iam_SJSuryah Its Time To Love Villain Again Pakka Bro ✌✌#Spyder

#Mersal‏ (@Mersaleffect): #spyder teaser was amazing, iam waiting for watching @iam_SJSuryah sir negative role, @ARMurugadoss sir padam mass hit

Seshu‏ (@SeshaSai8): #spyder@urstrulyMahesh performance peaks @iam_SJSuryah ur voice in the teaser, I lov that..surely u gona be big baddie now :)

Watch Spyder movie Tamil and Telugu teasers here: