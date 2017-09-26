Director AR Murugadoss' Telugu and Tamil movie Spyder starring Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Spyder is a spy thriller film, which is a Murugadoss-mark commercial entertainer with a strong undercurrent social message. NV Prasad, Tagore Madhu and Manjula Swaroop have bankrolled the movie under the banner NVR Cinema. The film has been awarded a U/A certification and it has a runtime of 145 minutes.

Spyder Story: Written by AR Murugadoss, Spyder revolves around the story of RAW agent Shiva (Mahesh Babu), who has a three-stage plan to attack the bioterrorism. SJ Surya is the man behind the terrorist spider web and uses a virus to kill people. He traps a doctor (Rakul Preet Singh), who unknowingly helps him to transfer the virus. How Shiva stops Surya's terrorist activities forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: AR Murugadoss has chosen a good subject and dealt it in an engaging and entertaining. He makes the film an edge of the seat thriller with some interesting twists and turns. The first half is good, but the story gains momentum with the twist before the interval. The second half is sensational. The movie has a lot of Tamil flavor and some scenes are inspired from The Dark Knight series, say the audience.

Performances: As RAW agent, Mahesh Babu has delivered a sterling performance, which is the highlight of Spyder. As a villain, SJ Surya's acting is another big attraction of the film. Rakul Preet Singh has not much screen space, but she manages to impress you with her glamour and chemistry with Mahesh. Bharath, RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi, Shaji Chen and others have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Spyder has rich production values that are on par with Hollywood standards. Harris Jayaraj's songs and background score, Santosh Sivan's cinematography, amazing choreography of action and dance sequences, stunning art direction and special effects are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Here are the lives update of SPYder movie review and rating by the audience:

Censor Reports‏ @CensorReports

#SPYder U/A- 145min Decent First Half, Super Pre-Interval Bang. Sensational Second Half.3.25/5 - HIT

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

>> #SPYder - 3.25/5 >> Avg 1st half, Good 2nd half >> Huge tamil flavour >> Much hyped roller coaster action sequence is below par Plot & few of the scenes heavily inspired from The DarkKnight series, SanAndreas...etc !! #SPYder

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

In #SPYder 1st half there is a novelty episode.. In 2nd half, there is a Ladies sentiment episode.. A edge of the seat action thriller : SJS

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

Review #Spyder ! A Racy Entertainer + #MaheshBabu Top Notch Performance + Terrific VFX, Action Stunts & Music = 3.5*/5* SUPERHIT A Well Made Thriller & Fully Loaded Festival Package from @urstrulyMahesh, @ARMurugadoss & co. 3.5*/5*

జై లవ కుశ |Jaswanth™‏ @TarakAntePichi

Pre-interval nunchi climax varaku 'Goosebumps' ye #SPYder. #Info

