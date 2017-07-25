Lyca Productions has been gaining a strong foothold in Kollywood after backing a lot of big projects. Adding one more film to its kitty, the company has now acquired the theatrical rights of yet another biggie in the form of Mahesh Babu's Spyder.

The Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Spyder have been sold to Lyca Productions for a record price. Confirming the news, Raju Mahalingam, the Creative Head of Lyca Productions, tweeted, "AR Murugadoss most ambitious project with Mahesh Babu, SPYDER rights has been obtained by Lyca !!! Mega opus magic continues with Lyca....[sic]"

Although the makers have not revealed the amount paid for the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Spyder, sources say that the production house shelled out nearly Rs 23 crore, which is a very big figure.

Touted as the next big movie of South India after Baahubali 2, the rights of different regions have been in demand. Many distributors have quoted a fancy price considering the success rate of director AR Murugadoss and the ever-growing market of Mahesh Babu.

The makers are taking their own time in finalising the deal.

Meanwhile, the talks for the US rights are on and the makers are expecting to make around Rs 25 crore from the sale of overseas theatrical rights.

Spyder is a spy thriller in which Mahesh Babu plays the role of an intelligence officer. Rakul Preet Singh plays the love interest of the hero and SJ Suryah will be enacting the role of the antagonist in the upcoming flick that is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu.

Bharath, RJ Balaji and many others are in the cast in Spyder, which has Harris Jayaraj's music, Santosh Sivan's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Spyder will appear before the audience on 27 September on the occasion of Navaratri festival.