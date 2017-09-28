Mahesh Babu's Spyder is the latest movie to be leaked online. The full movie has hit torrent sites hours after the first show was held in overseas centres.

Spyder was released in India on September 27 while it was premiered a day before in the US. It is an action thriller movie on bioterrorism. The AR Murugadoss-directorial film, which has Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah in the key roles, has opened to positive reviews.

As always, the illegal copies from the movie has hit the internet. Although the quality of the print is not up to the mark, it is expected to take a huge toll on the business of Spyder.

Tamil, like other film industries, has become a victim of piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take up a few measures to prevent piracy. But his efforts have gone in vain as the torrent sites have their own ways to make themselves appear before the audience.

Generally, big banners take precautions to prevent the movie from leaking online although the exercise has turned futile due to various issues. Also, the online fans' clubs of the stars take a personal interest in removing illegal links from torrent sites. In the case of Spyder too, the fans club had asked to send any pirated links. But it could not prevent the torrent sites from illegally uploading the film on internet.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.