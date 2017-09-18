Mahesh Babu-AR Murugadoss' much-awaited movie SPYder, which is set for release on September 27, has completed the formalities of the censor board, which says it is high action quotient.

The makers held a special screening of SPYder for the officials of the censor board on Monday. The board members were impressed with the first copy of the movie and awarded it a U/A certificate.

The producers confirmed the news about its censorship on the official Twitter handle of Spyder. They wrote: "#SPYder Censor complete! Certified U/A.Also has unique distinction of NO disclaimers statutory warnings thru the movie. Its Show Time soon!"

SPYder is said to have received rave reviews from officials of the censor board, who say that the action scenes of Spyder will mesmerize the audience.

Haricharan Pudipeddi‏, an observer of southern film industry tweeted: "#Spyder censor talk adirindi. Action will leave audiences in awe. Get ready for a never seen before action extravaganza. #MaheshBabu #SPYder."

Lab Reports‏ (@Inside_Infos) tweeted: ">> #SPYder - 3.25/5 >> Avg 1st half, Good 2nd half >> Huge tamil flavour >> Much hyped roller coaster action sequence is below par."