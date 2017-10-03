The business of Mahesh Babu's Spyder is not up to the mark at the Tamil Nadu box office in its opening weekend. If the trade buzz is taken into consideration, the bilingual movie is staring at huge losses in the state.

Mahesh Babu's Spyder was released in two languages in the state. As per leading trade tracker, Andhra Box Office, Spyder has grossed Rs 9 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office. The distributors' share stands at Rs 3.8 crore.

Lyca Productions reportedly acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Spyder for Rs 18 crore. They have just recovered over 20 percent of the investment and the movie might end up with huge losses for the distributor if we go by the current trend.

The trade experts say that Spyder should perform well and pull the audience to the theatres in big numbers for the next 7-10 days in order to recover the investment for the distributor.

In Chennai, the collection of Spyder is described as decent by the trade trackers. In its opening weekend, the film has collected Rs 2.43 crore from 336 shows, reports Behindwoods.

However, the performance of Spyder is same in other southern states. It has grossed Rs 45.4 crore (distributors' share: Rs 27.81 crore) in Andhra and Telangana regions, Rs 10.3 crore (distributors' share: Rs 4.6 crore) in Karnataka and about Rs 1 crore (distributors' share: Rs 40 lakh) in Kerala.

The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 124 crore with distributors' share of Rs 43.51 crore.

Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh's Spyder is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. It is an action thriller in which SJ Suryah has played the role of antagonist.