Mahesh Babu's Spyder has made a decent collection at the Chennai box office, but it is unlikely to surpass the business of Ajith's Vivegam.

Prior to the release, the trade experts had predicted that there was a possibility of Spyder beating the record of Vivegam. As the movie marks the debut of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in Kollywood and the project was helmed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, the industry insiders were curiously looking forward to see whether the latest flick would better the collection of Vivegam.

Unfortunately, the collection of Spyder is no match to the business done by Vivegam, which earned close to Rs 10 crore till date.

In the first weekend, Spyder, which raked in Rs 64 lakh on the opening day, minted Rs 2.43 crore and Rs 93 lakh in the week days. It added Rs 49.73 lakh in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 3.87 crore by the end of second weekend.

Spyder was opened to mixed reviews on 27 September. The movie had released in over 400 screens in Tamil Nadu, but it has managed to perform well only in Chennai.

The film is about Shiva (Mahesh Babu), who has a desk job in the intelligence bureau. Despite being highly qualified he takes up this career as he is happy to help people in need. He leads a happy life until the mysterious deaths of two women. The hunt for the killer leads him to Sudalai (SJ Suryah), a menacing sadistic villain. Their cat-and-mouse game forms the crux of the story.

The movie has Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead.