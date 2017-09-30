The collection of Mahesh Babu's Spyder is not up to the mark in the first three days at the worldwide box office and the industry is hoping that the bilingual movie will recover from the negative talks in the long holiday weekend.

Spyder was released in Tamil and Telugu languages on 27 September. The movie garnered mixed reviews and failed to set the box office on fire. Especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is witnessing poor footfalls in theatres which is a worrying sign for the distributors who paid fancy amounts for the theatrical rights.

However, Spyder has done comparatively well in Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka. The movie has witnessed a good turnout of audiences to theatres in cities in both the states.

Going by the numbers provided by the PR of the movie, Spyder grossed Rs 72 crore at the worldwide box office in two days after minting Rs 51 crore on the first day. The movie is estimated to have grossed over Rs 85 crore in three days and likely to cross Rs 100-crore mark on Saturday.

The trade experts are expecting Spyder to attract family audiences to theatres during the long Dasara holiday weekend. Taking the advance booking into the consideration, Spyder is likely to do decent business across South India.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Spyder were sold for over Rs 120 crore and the movie should gross over Rs 200 crore to be considered a hit at the box office.

Spyder is an action thriller, written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is bankrolled by NV Prasad in association with Tagore Madhu.