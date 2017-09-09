The fans of Mahesh Babu have been waiting with bated breath for the release of Spyder audio after two singles from the movie took them by storm. Well, the D-Day is here as the music will be formally launched at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday, September 9.

The movie is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. Hence, choosing Chennai for the launch did not come as a surprise as it helps the Telugu star to attract the Kollywood audience too.

Spyder is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which has already produced a blockbuster in the form of Kaththi and is currently bankrolling India's costliest movie 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. Though the makers have not disclosed a guest list per se, rumour mills are going overdrive speculating about the celebrity presence at the audio-release function.

It is reported that Rajinikanth will be the chief guest and the names of Shankar, SS Rajamouli and Suriya are also doing the rounds.

The songs are composed by Harris Jayaraj, the favourite music composer of AR Murugadoss, the director of the multilingual movie. Two songs from the film- Boom Boom and Haali Haali- have been released to rave reviews.

As the title of the film indicates, the movie is a spy thriller and Mahesh Babu is playing an undercover agent. Rakul Preet Singh plays his love interest while SJ Suryah, Bharath and RJ Balaji are part of the ensemble cast.

Santosh Shivan wielded the camera while Sreekar Prasad has done the editing. Spyder will hit the screens on September 27.