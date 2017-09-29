Mahesh Babu's Spyder registered a drop in its collection at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box offices on Thursday. The movie has struggled to cross Rs 30-crore mark in Telugu states in two days.

Before its release, the promos of Spyder raised the expectations to a whole new level and the distributors, in an attempt to tap on the craze, released the movie in over 2,500 screens across the globe on September 27. But the movie failed to meet the expectations of the viewers and this resulted in an average collection at the box office on the day 1.

Spyder collected Rs 23.40 crore gross at the AP, Telangana box office on the opening day and turned out to become the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu in the Telugu states. But its collection was not up to the expected mark due to its screen count and distribution rights' price.

The AR Murugadoss-directed spy thriller received mixed reviews from the viewers and critics and bad word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the second day. Spyder witnessed over 65 percent dip in its business in the Telugu states.

Spyder is estimated to have collected Rs 8.1 crore gross at the AP, T box office on Thursday and its two-day total collection has reached Rs 31.50 crore gross in the Telugu states. The movie has earned approximately Rs 20.36 crore for its distributors in two days.

Spyder will clash with Mahanubhavudu, which released in the theatres today, Friday and received a positive response from the audiences. The Sharwanand starrer is likely to affect the collection of the Mahesh Babu film from today.

The distributors have shelled out Rs 70.4 crore for its rights and Spyder recovered 28.92 percent of their investments. Here are the area-wise prices of the distribution rights and earnings of Spyder, which are estimated numbers and may not match with the figures released by its makers.