Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss' Spyder has registered an average collection at the worldwide box office in the five-day extended first weekend and crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross in the global market.

Spyder is a bilingual movie simultaneously made and released in Telugu and Tamil with the same name. The rare combination of superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss had created a lot of curiosity about Spyder. Its promos had generated a huge amount of expectations from the movie. In addition, the makers had made decent promotion for the film.

After seeing the hype, the trade analyst from the industry predicted that Spyder would start with a bang and become the second biggest opener of 2017 after Baahubali 2. The movie received a superb response in the US premieres but had an average start in India on its opening day. The film collected Rs 41.50 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day and became fourth biggest opener of 2017.

Spyder garnered mixed talk from the audiences and the word of mouth took a toll on its business on Thursday. Its collection further went down on Friday following the release of Mahanubhavudu, which got good talk and became the first choice for many filmgoers. The Mahesh Babu-starrer struggled over the weekend.

Spyder is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 52 crore in the Telugu states, Rs 33 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other parts of India and Rs 16 crore gross in the international markets in the first weekend.

Early estimates show that Spyder has collected approximately over Rs 101 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day extended first weekend. The Mahesh Babu-starrer has become the fifth film to achieve this feat in 2017, after Baahubali 2, Khaidi No 150, DJ ka Duvvada Jagannadham and Jai Lava Kusa.

Spyder is estimated to have collected over Rs 60 crore for its global distributors in the five-day extended first weekend. The distributors have invested Rs 157 crore in its worldwide theatrical rights and the movie was expected to recover over 70 percent of their investments. But the film has become a disaster with its recovery of 38.21 percent. The movie will incur huge losses to the distributors.