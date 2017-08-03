Boom Boom, the first song from Mahesh Babu's Spyder, has become an instant hit with music lovers. This title track has taken the internet by the storm and crossed one million views on YouTube in 12 hours.

Harris Jayaraj has composed the tunes for Boom Boom and he has moved away from routinely used instruments in Telugu film songs. The track has impressed the fans, who say that its foot-tapping music will make you shake your legs. βabbar Sher‏ (@Babbar5her) tweeted: "I think @Jharrisjayaraj knows how to give goosebumps with a class touch #BoomBoom."

Nikhita Gandhi has sung the song, while Madan Karky has penned the lyrics. Apart from music, trendy lyrics and beautiful voice are the highlights of the song. The lyrical video has also been released and features clips from the making of the movie.

Zee Music South released Boom Boom on its YouTube channel late on Wednesday. So far, it has received 1,423,900 views, 71,000 likes, 7,000 dislikes and 3,661 comments. The track was also unleashed on Saavn, where it was played over one lakh times in 16 hours. It has become a chartbuster on both the platforms.

Boom Boom also created a lot of buzz in social media by trending at the second place. It also started trending in the US, the UK, Australia, Italy, UAE, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore this morning.

#BoomBoom Trending National Wide at 2nd Place...?



Watch the First Single Teaser - https://t.co/lJCz2o6XqN pic.twitter.com/T2StKMD9La — Mahesh Babu Trends™ (@MaheshFanTrends) July 30, 2017

The Instant Chartbuster #BoomBoom Is Now Trending In Australia, USA, UK, Italy, UAE, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Malaysia & Singapore. pic.twitter.com/87Ev30soxi — माहाकाल #HTL (@Deepakolkha_) August 3, 2017

Soon after listening to the track Boom Boom, thousands of music lovers took to Twitter and said that they are addicted to it. Here are some comments about the first song of Spyder.

Ramesh Bala‏ @rameshlaus

Instant Chart-buster.. #BoomBoom from @urstrulyMahesh 's #SPYder - @Jharrisjayaraj @niki_gandhi 's Super Singing..

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

TERRIFIC 1st Song of #Spyder... #BoomBoom... SIMPLY OUTSTANDING. @urstrulyMahesh

Abbuuuu‏ @urstrulyAbbas

#BoomBoom Repeat Mode Addicted to the Lyrics @ramjowrites @Jharrisjayaraj

•βabbarSher•‏ @Babbar5her

This song is a refreshment for those who got stuck in between the "rotta routine saavu dappu" PERFECT SONG FOR THE PERFECT CUTOUT #BoomBoom

SUNIL JADHAV‏ @Sunil_GJ

#BoomBoom will be the best intro Song of South India's Biggest Star Mahesh, absolute treat for fans.

SSMBfan‏ @DHFofSSMB

Day starts with #Spyder songs and ends with #Spyder songs.. Those golden days r backk.. Addicted to this one #BoomBoom

Sagarkum DHFM‏ @SagarDhfmOdisha

Dori Dori Don't you worry... here is prince of rathiri... Em rasaru @ramjowrites sir lyrics kirakk #BoomBoom

Sailesh Pokuri‏ @saileshpokuri

Marvel comics ye veedini choosinaka raasaremo.. Hogwarts lo ee monagadu patta kani pondhademo.. Aa lyrics evaitho unnayo #BoomBoom

HNE Official™‏ @UrstrulyHNE

#BoomBoom song will not let you to sit in the chairs Theatre lo chusinapudu Ah Feel inka high untadi

Mahima Nandakumar‏ @memahima

Morning starts with searching for the headphones to listen to #BoomBoom Totally addicted #Spyder #MaheshBabu

Amarnadh Varma‏ @Amar791849