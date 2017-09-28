Mahesh Babu's Spyder has made an average collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the first day and failed to beat the records of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) and Katamarayudu (KR).

Spyder had huge hype and promotion following which its theatrical rights were sold for record prices. The movie was released in over 1,000 across the Telugu speaking states on September 27. Trade experts had predicted that it would start on a good note and become one of the top biggest openers of the year.

The Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer had its first screening in the wee hours of Wednesday in some areas, where the movie witnessed a decent amount of footfall. Spyder also had good occupancy in the morning and matinee show on the first day of its release.

But Spyder garnered mixed talk from the viewers and critics, who felt that the movie will impress multiplexes audience. The word of mouth took a toll on its collection in the afternoon and evening shows.

Andhra Box Office tweeted: "#SPYder starts with Below-Par WoM and Poor Openings except USA & HYD. #SPYder which was sold at Record Rates, failed to come close to any of the recent Biggies Openings in Telugu States. Trade Shellshocked."

Spyder is estimated to have collected over Rs 18.50 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The movie failed to beat the record of Srimanthudu, which is the biggest opener for Mahesh Babu. Its opening day collection is even worse than the business of Prince disastrous film Brahmotsavam.

Spyder has also failed to beat the opening day collection records of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Jai Lava Kusa (JLK) and Katamarayudu in the Telugu speaking states.

Here are two tables detailing the area-wise shares of Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, Sypder, JLK, DJ, KR and Janatha Garage (JG). These are estimated numbers and they may not match with official figures. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.

Areas Srimanthudu Brahmotsavam Spyder Nizam 5.09 4.00 3.10 Ceded 2.11 1.48 1.40 Vizag 1.05 0.93 1.75 G East 1.51 1.60 2.31 G West 2.70 1.92 1.90 Krishna 1.07 0.74 0.84 Guntur 1.68 1.89 2.07 Nellore 0.51 0.49 1.03 AP/T Total 14.72 13.06 14.40