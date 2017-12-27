As New Year is set to arrive, a host of automakers have been busy testing their new models for 2018 as they seek to kick-start their new innings. Austrian motorcycle maker KTM is expected to launch the 2018 models of its line-up and there is the first proof - the new RC 390 model that has been spotted.

The folks at Motoroids have shared the images of the KTM RC 390, showing the upgraded version. The new 2018 model of the KTM RC 390 sports the same colour theme as the current model in the market and also the fairing. The only change that was noted from the pictures that are doing the rounds is the new tyres. However, the brand of the new tyres could not be identified from the picture.

KTM is also likely to update its other models. The launch of the new KTM RC 390 is expected in the coming months. As of now, the 2018 version of the RC 390 is not known to have any mechanical changes and is likely to use the same 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the current model.

The BS-IV compliant engine currently produces 43 bhp of power and 36 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. It features slipper clutch and ride-by-wire technology. The features like upside-down fork front suspension, clip-on handle bars and a monoshock rear suspension are likely to stay in the new model. The KTM RC 390 also gets features like ABS and digital instrument cluster.

It is also not clear yet whether the 2018 model of the RC 390 will get a new price tag or will it continue to be sold for the same price as now.