Masters: Jason Day â€˜comfortableâ€™ going in to tournament

Jason Day will begin his sixth Masters as the heavy favourite, in the company of American Matt Kuchar and South African Ernie Els. He is the world number one, and winner of six of his last 13 tournaments, including back-to-to back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play. Day, the hottest player in the game after winning six times in his last 13 starts, and company are scheduled to tee off at 1.06pm on 7 April. Apr 6, 2016
