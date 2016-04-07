Sports News
IPL 2016: Stuart Binny says he is not competing with Shane Watson for the all-rounder's spot in RCB
IPL 2016: Will miss playing under MS Dhoni, says Gujarat Lions star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo
Watch Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2016 live: India vs Australia live streaming and TV information
Wolfsburg vs Real Madrid highlights: Watch as German outfit stun Ronaldo & co. in Champions League quarter-final
Swiss police raid UEFA as Panama Papers scandal spreads
Play
Watch surfing Wipeout of the Year award nominees
Apr 6, 2016
Watch surfing Wipeout of the Year award nominees
IPL 2016: Ricky Ponting looking for a better season with Mumbai Indians
Rahul Dravid wants to ensure 100 percent focus to India coach job
Watch UEFA Champions League quarter-final live: Wolfsburg vs Real Madrid live streaming and TV information
Play
Jason Day will begin his sixth Masters as the heavy favourite, in the company of American Matt Kuchar and South African Ernie Els. He is the world number one, and winner of six of his last 13 tournaments, including back-to-to back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play. Day, the hottest player in the game after winning six times in his last 13 starts, and company are scheduled to tee off at 1.06pm on 7 April.
Apr 6, 2016
Masters: Jason Day â€˜comfortableâ€™ going in to tournament
IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview and squad; Yuvraj, Warner and Nehra form SRH backbone
India defeat Japan in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup via Sardar and Harmanpreet's strike
Watch Champions League quarterfinal live: PSG vs Manchester City live streaming & TV information
IPL 2016: Delhi Daredevils: Team Preview and squad; Zaheer Khan counting on Brathwaite & other Indian recruits
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream