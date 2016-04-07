Sports News
Indian public has been made 'zombies of cricket', says former sports minister
Play
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed he has spoken to midfielder Jack Wilshire about allegations he was involved in an assault.
Apr 7, 2016
Arsene Wenger has spoken to Jack Wilshire over alleged assault
IPL 2016: Rohit Sharma asks Mumbai Indians to get a bright start this time
Play
An emotional Manny Pacquiao and his opponent Tim Bradley held their final news conference ahead of their WBO welterweight title fight on 9 April in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 37, and Bradley, 32, will meet at the MGM Grand Garden, the venue for their two previous encounters.
Apr 7, 2016
Pacquiao vs Bradley: Emotional Manny thanks God for â€˜legacy fightâ€™
Malaysia Open results: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu reach quarterfinal
Watch Europa League quarterfinal live: Borussia Dortmund vs Liverpool live streaming and TV information
Russia doping: Sports officials of the country still hopeful of 2016 Rio Olympics participation
IPL 2016: How to buy tickets online and through mobile app; price details, availability
India outplayed by Australia, lost 5-1 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
2019 Asian Cup: India to face Laos over two legs to qualify for main event; full results of draw
UFC 200: Women's champion Miesha Tate to face Brazilian fighter in co-main event
IPL 2016: Complete squads for all the eight teams
Watch Malaysia Open Superseries live: Saina Nehwal vs Bae Yeon Ju live streaming and TV information
PV Sindhu stuns Sung Ji Hyun, reaches Malaysia Open quarterfinal
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream