Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Liverpool: Klopp satisfied with away draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a satisfying return to Borussia Dortmund as his new side frustrated his former charges and claimed a valuable away goal to draw 1-1 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on 7 April. Klopp, whose seven-year Dortmund spell ended last season, was warmly welcomed back to the Westfalenstadion and enjoyed his night as Liverpool took a first-half lead through Divock Origi before Mats Hummels levelled after the break. Apr 8, 2016
