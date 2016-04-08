Sports News
Manny Pacquiao vs Timothy Bradley 3 schedule: TV listings, date, time, venue
Exclusive: If you can play football, you can fight, says UFC fighter Ian Entwistle
Play
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a satisfying return to Borussia Dortmund as his new side frustrated his former charges and claimed a valuable away goal to draw 1-1 in their Europa League quarter-final, first leg on 7 April. Klopp, whose seven-year Dortmund spell ended last season, was warmly welcomed back to the Westfalenstadion and enjoyed his night as Liverpool took a first-half lead through Divock Origi before Mats Hummels levelled after the break.
Apr 8, 2016
Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Liverpool: Klopp satisfied with away draw
IPL 2016: R Ashwin keen to start afresh with Rising Pune Supergiants
Mumbai Indians vs RPS: MI coach Ricky Ponting backs Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma to deliver in IPL 2016
Play
Masters: Jordan Spieth â€˜extremely pleasedâ€™ with opening round
Apr 8, 2016
Masters: Jordan Spieth â€˜extremely pleasedâ€™ with opening round
Yuvraj Singh injury update: Southpaw to miss at least two weeks of IPL 2016
Cricket pipped popular Hindi television serials in viewership
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) schedule: TV listings, fixture, date, time and venue of IPL 2016 Match 1
IPL 2016 opening ceremony: Live streaming information and where to watch live on TV
IPL 2016 predictions: RCB to finally clinch the title, as Kohli, De Villiers and Gayle get their hands on the trophy
US Masters 2016: Jordan Spieth takes charge with brilliant first round as McIlroy and Day play catchup
Borussia Dortmund vs Liverpool Europa League highlights: Watch Origi and Hummels goals as Klopp makes impressive return
Watch NBA live: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming and TV information
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream