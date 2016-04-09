Sports News

Claudio Ranieri remains modest and sets sights on Champions League place

Top of the table Leicester City play 18th place Sunderland on 10 April, with the chance to extend their seven point lead over second-placed Tottenham. Throughout the season, as Leicester has delivered outstanding performances, manager Claudio Ranieri has told reporters that he concentrates on the next game ahead, whatever it is, and lets points and tables and places take care of themselves. Apr 9, 2016
Antonio Conte faces a difficult time at Chelsea says Hiddink

Soon-to-be new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, will face a difficult time at the club, according to interim boss Guus Hiddink. Speaking at a pre-match press conference before their game at Swansea City on 9 April, Hiddink said the lack of strong personalities could make the process more difficult. Apr 8, 2016
