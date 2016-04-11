Play
The new IBF Heavyweight world champion said he ideally wants to fight his fellow Brit before the end of 2016.
Apr 11, 2016
Sports News
Ashley Westwood recalls nightclub experience, asks BFC to remain grounded
Play
Spurs remain seven points behind Leicester City after a 3-0 win over Manchester United.
Apr 11, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs need to believe in the Premier League title
IPL 2016: RCB all-rounder Shane Watson excited to play alongside Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli
Emotional Claudio Ranieri wants Leicester City to stay focused in quest for historic Premier League title
Champions League schedule: Quarterfinals second leg TV listings, time, dates, venues and fixtures
IPL 2016: Playing without CSK jersey made me emotional, admits RPS skipper MS Dhoni
Liverpool vs Stoke City highlights: Watch all the goals as Reds shine at Anfield
IPL 2016: Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions playing XI and team news
IPL 2016: Mitchell Johnson is an asset to the team, says KXIP skipper David Miller
Danny Willett wins US Masters title after Jordan Spieth capitulation
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United highlights: Watch as Alli, Alderweireld and Lamela give Spurs massive win
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils IPL 2016 highlights: Watch as Gambhir, Uthappa and Russell shine in KKR win
India defeat Canada 3-1 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Watch EPL live: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live streaming and TV information
