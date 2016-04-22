Sports News

Kenyans look to continue London marathon dominance

Kenya has produced a winner of the mens London marathon 10 times in the last dozen years and their dominance of the event doesnt look to subside in the 2016 event on 24 April. Reigning champion Eliud Kipchoge and course record holder, two-times winner Wilson Kipsang, will be amongst the favourites. Apr 21, 2016
