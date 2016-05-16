Sports News
Rashford was shock inclusion in Hodgsons 26-man provisional squad.
May 16, 2016
Marcus Rashford can knock someone off their perch, says Roy Hogdson
Watch Championship playoff live: Brighton vs Sheffield Wednesday live streaming & TV information
England vs Sri Lanka Test series: Dhammika Prasad ruled out of first Test
Rio Olympics: India wrestler Sushil Kumar wants trial with Narsingh Yadav; moves Delhi HC
Heres the initial 26-man England squad for Euro 2016.
May 16, 2016
Whos in Englands Euro 2016 squad
LIVE STREAMING: KKR vs RCB IPL 2016 live cricket score
Euro 2016 squads: Marcus Rashford named in England squad; Theo Walcott misses cut
The departing city boss said the former Barcelona manager will be very successful
May 16, 2016
Manchester City: Manuel Pellegrini says Pep Guadiola will be a success in Premier League
Australia tour of West Indies 2016: Steve Smith and co. briefed on Zika virus
The training device had accidentally been left in the stadiums toilets by a private company.
May 16, 2016
Training device forces Old Trafford evacuation as Manchester Utd v Bournemouth match abandoned
Uber Cup 2016: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu shine as India thrash Australia 5-0
Anurag Thakur set to become the new BCCI president: Report
Andy Murray gears up for French Open with Rome Masters title
English Premier League 2015-2016 final points table, top goalscorers and other stats
