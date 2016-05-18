Sports News
Rio Olympics 2016: 31 athletes test positive after doping retests from Beijing Olympics
Louis Van Gaal adamant after booing as Manchester United sign off with a win over Bournemouth
IPL 2016: Marcus Stoinis leaves KXIP squad for 'personal reasons'
Watch Thomas and Uber Cup 2016 live: India vs Japan & China vs Japan live streaming and TV information
RPS vs DD highlights: Watch Ajinkya Rahane and bowlers steer Pune to a commanding win over Delhi in IPL 2016
IBTimes UK sports editor Nick Howson previews the Europa League final between Liverpool and Sevilla.
May 17, 2016
Europa League final 2016 preview
Euro 2016: Germany squad announced; Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mesut Ozil included
Watch Championship playoff live: Hull City vs Derby County live streaming & TV information
Manchester United vs Bournemouth live streaming & TV information: Watch EPL live
8-year-old Dutchman won on his debut for the Red Bull team at the Spanish Grand Prix.
May 17, 2016
Max Verstappen on incredible first Grand Prix win
Live Streaming: Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) IPL 2016 live cricket score
Euro 2016: Spain squad announced; Diego Costa, Juan Mata, Fernando Torres omitted
ISL 2016 transfers: Kerala Blasters sign three Indian youngsters, says report
Rio Olympics: India women's archery team announced
