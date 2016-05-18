Sports News
UEFA president election scheduled for September 14
John Terry extends contract with Chelsea for yet another season
LIVE STREAMING: RCB vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2016 live cricket score
IPL 2016: The Playoff Scenario: How the teams are placed and who will make it to the final four
Watch Europa League final live: Liverpool vs Sevilla live streaming and TV information
Thomas and Uber Cup results: Despite Saina, Sindhu emerging victorious, women go down to Japan, men lose to Indonesia
IPL 2016 video: Fierce bouncer knocks George Bailey's helmet off during match
England vs Sri Lanka Test series: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, dates and timings
Atletico de Kolkata, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan to feature in ISL from 2017-18?
England will not train at Euro 2016 stadiums to maintain secrecy
IPL 2016: RCB skipper Virat Kohli believes comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar is 'unfair'
India tour of Zimbabwe: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan likely to be rested
RCB vs KXIP match prediction: How the IPL 2016 match at the Chinnaswamy might play out
IPL 2016: RCB vs Kings XI Punjab team news and playing XI
