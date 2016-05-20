Sports News
IPL 2016: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad team news and playing XI
French Open 2016: Roger Federer pulls out of Roland Garros due to an injury
BCCI leave it to MS Dhoni to take a call on his availability for India's tour of Zimbabwe
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 report: Dasun Shanaka shines for visitors
Watch Thomas and Uber Cup 2016 semifinal live: India vs China & Malaysia vs Denmark live streaming information
Gujarat Lions vs KKR highlights: Watch Smith and Raina help GL register crucial win
Chelsea join Arsenal, Manchester United as suitors for Juventus hotshot
Play
IBTimes UK sports editor Nick Howson looks ahead to the 135th FA Cup final.
May 19, 2016
FA Cup Final 2016: Manchester United v Crystal Palace prediction and preview
Harbhajan Singh suggests three candidates who could be next India coach
Rio Olympics 2016: Wrestling Federation of India not keen on Sushil Kumar's trial
Maria Sharapova may not play tennis again, feels Russia tennis chief
IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad star Ashish Nehra ruled out of tournament
Just watch ISL destroy Indian football: Mohun Bagan star striker
Sushil Kumar-Narsingh Yadav: Leander Paes believes medal contender should go to Rio Olympics
