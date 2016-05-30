Sports News
Daniel Sturridge boosts Euro 2016 hopes ahead of final squad decision.
May 30, 2016
England striker Daniel Sturridge trains on eve of Euro 2016 squad announcement after calf injury
Marcus Rashford extends contract with Manchester United until 2020
Fly-half George Ford missed six of seven kicks in Englands 27-13 win over Wales at Twickenham.
May 30, 2016
Eddie Jones slams negative reaction to George Fords performance after England beat Wales
ISL 2016: NorthEast United FC sign Mohun Bagan superstar Katsumi Yusa
France vs Cameroon live streaming information: Watch international friendly live
Paris Saint-Germain footballer Serge Aurier arrested for hitting policeman
IPL 2016 review: Top 5 innings of the tournament
Jose Mourinho wants Rio Ferdinand at Manchester United, Ryan Giggs' future in doubt
Watch international friendly live: Sweden vs Slovenia live streaming and TV information
IPL 2016 review: Best matches and what we learnt from these entertaining games
Watch French Open 4th round live: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut live streaming and TV information
2019 AFC Asian Cup: India announce squad ahead of Laos match; Chhetri, Gurpreet in
IPL 2016 review: Top five catches of the tournament
Liverpool transfer news: Gonzalo Higuain ready to snub Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea for Anfield move
