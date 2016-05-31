Sports News
Virat Kohli should be handed India captaincy in all three formats: Ravi Shastri
The 31-year-old captain becomes the first Englishman and youngest batsman ever to reach impressive milestone.
May 31, 2016
Alastair Cook surpasses 10,000 Test runs as England clinch Sri Lanka series with nine-wicket victory
The Portuguese manager replaces Louis Van Gal as the new boss of the Red Devils.
May 31, 2016
Jose Mourinho arrives for his first day as Manchester United manager
Ashley Westwood quits Bengaluru FC after three years
Copa America 2016 Group A preview: US, Costa Rica, Paraguay to challenge Colombia
Yusuf Pathan to play in the Dhaka Premier League after a brilliant IPL 2016
IPL 2016: BCCI unhappy with unsettled Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) management
French Open 2016 quarterfinal live streaming: Watch Andy Murray vs Richard Gasquet live
Magical Curry and Thompson shine against Thunder, take Warriors to NBA Final
Australia to host Pakistan in day-night Test in Brisbane this December
England Test captain Alastair Cook on going past 10,000 runs and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record
Ceat Awards: Complete list of winners; Virat Kohli wins T20 player of the year
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 live streaming: Watch NBA Conference final live
Alastair Cook praised after becoming youngest cricketer to score 10,000 runs in Test Cricket
