Muhammad Ali obituary: The man who transcended the sport, the undisputed greatest of all time
Muhammad Ali, the boxing legend and sporting icon, dead at 74
Arsenal ready to complete Jamie Vardy transfer after triggering Leicester City striker's release clause
USA vs Colombia highlights: James and Zapata give South Americans opening Copa America victory
Muhammad Ali update: Spokesman tries to play down 'media frenzy' over boxing legend's condition
Copa America 2016 opening game live streaming information: Watch USA vs Colombia live
French Open results: Paes and Hingis clinch mixed doubles title with close victory over Sania and Dodig
French Open semifinals results: Djokovic vs Murray in the final, as Thiem and Wawrinka are knocked out
Former FIFA bosses awarded themselves $80 million over five years: Report
Play
The Bolton-born star previously fought for Great Britain at the Athens Olympics in 2004.
Jun 3, 2016
Amir Khan would love to represent Pakistan at Rio Olympics
Tendulkar, Sania, Leander, SRK congratulate Nita Ambani after being nominated to IOC
UFC 199: Rockhold vs Bisping 2 schedule: Fight card, TV listings, date, time, venue
ICC Cricket Committee discusses Test cricket, DRS, helmet safety in meeting
Champions Trophy 2017: India being grouped alongside Pakistan just a coincidence, says ICC
