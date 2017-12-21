Play
India discard Suresh Raina revealed on Instagram that he has cleared the much-talked-about yo-yo test, putting him in contention for an India recall.
Dec 21, 2017
Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has said Bristol City were lucky to beat the Carabao Cup holders, but praised them for being a very good team. Korey Smith scored an injury-time winner to help beat the Red Devils 2-1. Bristol will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the semi-finals.
Dec 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho says Bristol City were lucky after Manchester United suffer shock defeat
Kohli, Anushka unpatriotic? Gambhir gives fitting reply to politicians targeting the newlyweds
MS Dhoni doing wonders for India: VVS Laxman & Russel Arnold heap praise on wicketkeeper
Ranji Trophy 2017/2018: Vidarbha win thriller against Karnataka to reach maiden final
IPL 2018: Here is BCCI's Christmas gift to teams ahead of auction
Here is why Rohit Sharma wants MS Dhoni to bat at number 4
1st T20I: Dhoni, Chahal break records as India crush Sri Lanka to take 1-0 lead
ISL 2017-18 live streaming: Watch NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC live on TV, Online
Without Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it will be interesting to see who will partner Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department.
Dec 20, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 live streaming: Watch cricket match live on TV, online
RCB are yet to win the IPL title, and the franchise hopes to turn the results around with the inclusion of the former India coach.
Dec 20, 2017
IPL 2018: Former India coach to join Royal Challengers Bangalore, says report
Teams can only retain five players with a combination of right-to-match (at the auction) and player retention (before the auction).
Dec 20, 2017
IPL 2018 player retention deadline: Here's the date for teams to submit their final list
The IPL 2018 auction is going to be a mega affair with a number of quality players set to go under the hammer.
Dec 20, 2017
IPL 2018 auction: Here is why Bengaluru got the nod as host
IBT India picks the team of the year for the longest format.
Dec 20, 2017
Here is Test Team of the year: Virat Kohli leads star-studded line-up
Rafael Nadal may not be able to continue dominant run in 2018, says Uncle Toni; here's why
