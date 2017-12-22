Sports News
Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu boxing match live: Schedule, watch in India, date and time
Drunk woman shooter opens fire at mother and brother in Delhi
Play
Sri Lanka face a must-win situation as India look to wrap up three-match T20I series as early as in the second match in Indore on Friday, December 22.
Dec 22, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka cricket live streaming: How to watch 2nd T20I on TV, online
Manchester United transfer targets: 5 players shortlisted for January 2018 transfer window
Play
Rajasthan Royals are unfortunate as they can only pick from five players ahead of the auction.
Dec 22, 2017
IPL 2018 auction: Rajasthan Royals' fans give verdict on who they should retain and snub
2nd T20I: Will MS Dhoni break this world record in Indore?
Play
Virat Kohli's next major test will lie early next year in South Africa.
Dec 22, 2017
Former India captain explains how Virat Kohli attracts crowds
Setback for India: Shooting snubbed for 2022 Commonwealth Games; will cricket be included?
Virat Kohli has a great opportunity to start 2018 on a high; here's how
Play
Gautam Gambhir, who has led KKR to two IPL titles, has revealed that he has not yet spoken to the team management about retention and that he is open to playing for another franchise.
Dec 22, 2017
Kolkata Knight Riders may lose biggest star ahead of IPL 2018; all you need to know
Play
India, after a solid performance in the first T20I, will be keen to beat Sri Lanka in the second match and clinch the series as well.
Dec 22, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I playing XIs, team news and pitch conditions
PBL 3: Saina Nehwal, Carolina Marin fired up to lead their teams to glory
Sachin Tendulkar denied opportunity to deliver maiden Rajya Sabha speech; here's why
Watch: MS Dhoni's bullet drive that 'almost killed' KL Rahul
