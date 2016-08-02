Sports News
Rio Olympics 2016 hockey preview: How India, among other medal contenders, may perform in Brazil
Rio Olympics 2016 swimming preview: Michael Phelps likely to rule the roost again
Chennaiyin FC bolster midfield with two key signings ahead of ISL 2016
Rio Olympics 2016 Football preview: Can Neymar give Brazil the glory this time?
Table Tennis preview Rio Olympics 2016: Can Manika, Soumyajit and other Indian paddlers live up to expectations?
Why can't West Bengal produce a Lionel Messi or Pele, asks Mamata Banerjee
Rio Olympics 2016: India's shot putter Inderjeet Singh fails 'B' sample test
Wayne Rooney Testimonial schedule: Manchester United vs Everton date, time, venue and TV listings
Rio Olympics 2016 Badminton Preview: India will depend on Saina Nehwal, Sindhu and Srikanth for medal
Live Streaming: India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 live cricket score
Olympics 2016: Salman Khan's 'Sultan' has nothing on the drama-filled Rio buildup of Narsingh Yadav
Rio Olympics 2016 tennis preview: Djokovic vs Murray, Serena's dominance and India's chances
The world reacts on Twitter after Ajinkya Rahane scores fifth overseas Test century
Rafael Nadal injury update: Former gold medallist unsure of participation, but uncle Toni remains confident
