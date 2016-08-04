Sports News
US lawmakers urge basketball federation to allow Sikhs to wear turbans during play
Reasons why you should not miss Rio Olympics 2016
Brazil vs South Africa live football streaming: Watch Rio 2016 live
ISL 2016: Kerala Blasters sign veteran English goalkeeper as player-coach
Mohammed Shami proves yet again he is an important cog in Indian seam attack
Rio Olympics 2016: From sheep testicles to cocaine, doping has a history with athletes
Rio Olympics 2016: This 92-year-old legend's 'last wish' should inspire Indian hockey players to deliver in Brazil
Rio 2016: Most glamorous Indian and international female athletes in Olympics [PHOTOS]
List of flag bearers for nations in the Rio Olympics 2016 opening ceremony
Rio Olympics 2016: When Phelps gathered courage to meet Novak Djokovic
Vijender Singh's WBO ranking: Indian boxer breaks into top 10, wants to become world number 1
Rio Olympics 2016 Opening Ceremony: Schedule, time, date, venue and where to watch live on TV
Let the mind games begin: Usain Bolt fires stern warning to Justin Gatlin ahead of sprint battle
CPL 2016 Playoff highlights: Warriors win thriller against Tallawahs to book place in final
