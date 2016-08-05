Sports News
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test: Twitter reacts as Rangana Herath takes hat-trick [Video]
Rio 2016: Words of praise from Serena Williams to Sania Mirza
Boxing News: Manny Pacquiao vs Jessie Vargas deal is not final yet, says Bob Arum
West Indies announce squad for third Test against India; Hope replaces Chandrika
England vs Pakistan: Centurion Azhar Ali celebrates his ton with push-ups like skipper Misbah Ul Haq (photos)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho should go to jail for Bastian Schweinsteiger treatment: FIFPro member
Rio Olympics 2016: India's Leander Paes has no place to stay in the Games Village
Former Man Utd striker admits he could leave in the summer transfer window, so what are Arsenal waiting for?
Indian archers set to give Rio Olympics 2016 opening ceremony a miss
Rio Olympics 2016 daily schedule: All the fixtures and events, with venues and time, for August 5
CPL 2016 Eliminator highlights: Brendon McCullum powers Knight Riders to win over Zouks
Rio Olympics 2016 men's football results: Neymar not enough to inspire Brazil, as Portugal, Nigeria and Korea impress
Portugal v Argentina live streaming: Watch Rio Olympics men's football match online
Arsenal transfer news: Can Gunners rope in Mahrez, Draxler and Icardi at same time?
