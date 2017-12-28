Sports News
Virat Kohli plays in the 'V' ahead of South Africa tour, keen on avoiding mental pressure
Injured India star doubtful for first Test against South Africa
Sanjoy Sen, IM Vijayan and others form Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC)
South Africa tour: Marriage with Anushka Sharma to affect Virat Kohli? Listen to his reply
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told reporters that he will have a busy transfer window, and that he is always open to strengthening his squad. There has been rumored interest in a few of Wengers players, including stars such as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
Dec 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger promises busy Arsenal transfer window and says no approaches for Alexis Sanchez
Of glories, goodbyes...and goals: World football in 2017 - A review
An amateur footage of a dolphin thrashing in the waters of the MIssissippi coast on Tuesday (26 December) has gone viral, with viewers expressing concern that the cetacean was in distress, or was actually a shark. But veterinary assistant at the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies in Gulf port confirmed to local media that the animal is indeed a dolphin that was more than likely feeding, and that shallow water feeding is not uncommon for bottlenose dolphins. Chris Beaugez captured the video when he was driving along Highway 90 in Biloxi, a city on the Gulf of Mexico.
Dec 27, 2017
Dolphin filmed performing dramatic stunts in waters of Mississippi coast
When Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sunil Chhetri, Sonam came together for an epic photo
English cricket fans watching The Ashes in Melbourne had their own Im Spartacus moment after security reportedly asked a spectator to put his shoes back on.During the first day of the Boxing Day Test cricket match, a barefoot English man was asked by security at Melbourne Cricket Ground to put his footwear back on. In response, a section filled with members from the Barmy Army, English crickets fans who travelled to Australia, took off one of their shoes and began waving and chanting.
Dec 27, 2017
Barmy Army cricket fans wave shoes in defiance of security during test match
Virat Kohli has a heart of gold: This Sri Lankan's presence at his wedding reception proves it
Krunal Pandya wedding: Hardik Pandya dances to Bapu Zimidar, Tare Gin Gin
Ashes Test: Alastair Cook equals Sunil Gavaskar's 31-year-old record in Melbourne
Mohammad Kaif trolled on Twitter for celebrating Christmas
India's current coach Ravi Shastri and former coach Anil Kumble were present at the colourful function.
Dec 27, 2017
Have Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble buried the hatchet? Former coach attends Virushka's wedding reception in Mumbai
