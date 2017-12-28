Sports News

Dolphin filmed performing dramatic stunts in waters of Mississippi coast

An amateur footage of a dolphin thrashing in the waters of the MIssissippi coast on Tuesday (26 December) has gone viral, with viewers expressing concern that the cetacean was in distress, or was actually a shark. But veterinary assistant at the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies in Gulf port confirmed to local media that the animal is indeed a dolphin that was more than likely feeding, and that shallow water feeding is not uncommon for bottlenose dolphins. Chris Beaugez captured the video when he was driving along Highway 90 in Biloxi, a city on the Gulf of Mexico. Dec 27, 2017
Barmy Army cricket fans wave shoes in defiance of security during test match

English cricket fans watching The Ashes in Melbourne had their own Im Spartacus moment after security reportedly asked a spectator to put his shoes back on.During the first day of the Boxing Day Test cricket match, a barefoot English man was asked by security at Melbourne Cricket Ground to put his footwear back on. In response, a section filled with members from the Barmy Army, English crickets fans who travelled to Australia, took off one of their shoes and began waving and chanting. Dec 27, 2017
