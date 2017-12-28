Sports News
ISL: FC Pune City coach Popovic fined Rs 5 lakh for slamming match officials
All-rounder Hardik Pandya has the X-factor, says Indian legend
Most googled in India 2017: IPL, T20 cricket top search lists
India cricket schedule 2018: Complete fixtures, series and matches for Virat Kohli's team in New Year
Tucson police have released a video showing a man impersonating law enforcement, after he stopped and searched three victims and handcuffed one of them. The male suspect recorded himself on a daschcam, set up in a car that had flashing lights on it.
Dec 28, 2017
Tuscon Police arrest man who recorded himself impersonating officer
St Moritz Ice Cricket 2018: Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and other stars who will play in Switzerland
Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee for a defender, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday (27 December). The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on Jan. 1, 2018, Liverpool said in a statement. The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.
Dec 28, 2017
Liverpool agree world record £75m deal to sign Van Dijk from Southampton
Krunal Pandya wedding top photos: From Elli Avram's stunning sari to Hardik's exquisite sherwani
India should be wary of these 3 South African bowlers, says Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma reveals his strategy for South Africa
Rafael Nadal gives update on Australian Open 2018 participation after withdrawing from lead-up events
Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been playing together for some time.
Dec 28, 2017
Ravi Shastri banks on India batsmen's experience to shine in South Africa
Exclusive: India can win Test series in South Africa if they do these 2 things, says Sunil Joshi
PBL 3: Sindhu, Chris and Gabby Adcock star as Chennai Smashers pip Mumbai Rockets
