Virat Kohli hails Michael Jordan, professes love for hotdogs ahead of India vs West Indies T20 in Florida
Premier League (EPL) live streaming: Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV and online
Rio Olympics: Wrestling Federation of India has no money to reward bronze medallist Sakshi Malik
1st T20 live cricket streaming: Watch India vs West Indies live on TV, online
England vs Pakistan live cricket streaming: Watch 2nd ODI live on TV, online
India vs West Indies 1st T20 team news and playing XI
PM Modi announces task force to oversee India's preparations for next three Olympics
ISL 2016: Here is the full list of fixtures
Who will win US Open 2016? A closer look at some serious contender in men's and women's singles
Europa League draw: Jose Mourinho's Manchester United grouped alongside Fenerbahce, Feyenoord
The Twitter video shows a Hammer fans being escorted out of the stadium after being punched in the face during the East Londons club game against Astra Giurgiu. West Ham failed to reach the group stages of the Europa League after losing 1-0 to the Romanian club at their new stadium.
Aug 26, 2016
Viral video shows West Ham fans fighting among themselves at London Stadium
The North London club have been heavily linked with moves for Deportivo forward Lucas Perez and Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi.
Aug 26, 2016
Arsenal: Arsene Wenger says he is 99% confident of new signings before deadline day
Virat Kohli is the biggest superstar in cricket today. We at IBTimes UK look at his journey from a chubby teenager to Indias pride.
Aug 26, 2016
The evolution of Virat Kohli
Tamil Nadu Premier League live streaming: Watch Coimbatore vs Kancheepuram online & on TV
