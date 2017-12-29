Sports News
South Africa squad announced for 1st India Test in Cape Town
India badminton review 2017: Sindhu, Srikanth reign supreme; Saina overcomes injury woes
Shikhar Dhawan blasts 'unprofessional' Emirates airline after landing in South Africa; here's why
Twitter most-followed Indian 2017: Kohli beats PM Modi, Salman Khan
Top Arsenal stars and Liverpools key man could be moving away from their clubs in the Premier Leagues January Transfer Window, so heres a quick look at five players that could be changing clubs at the halfway point in the season.
Dec 29, 2017
Five Premier League players who might move in January
Roger Federer will next feature in the Hopman Cup.
Dec 29, 2017
Roger Federer retirement: Swiss ace discloses when he might consider the inevitable
Warning for Virat Kohli-led India? Morne Morkel reveals 'tough' conditions, declares Dale Steyn is 'strong'
Mohun Bagan vs Indian Arrows live: Watch football match on TV, online
Exclusive: R Ashwin's leg-spin will not work in South Africa Tests, says Indian spin legend
Sehwag feels there is a serious need for Kohli and co to have a clear plan in South Africa.
Dec 29, 2017
Virender Sehwag makes big prediction about Virat Kohli for South Africa series
Chris Lynn's numbers were amazing last season. He scored 295 runs from 7 matches with a strike rate of 180.98.
Dec 29, 2017
IPL 2018: Former Mumbai Indians' coach expects KKR's Chris Lynn to become a million-dollar player
Bengaluru Blasters begin PBL 3 on a winning note after beating Delhi Dashers
India will take on South Africa in the first of the a three-Test series in South Africa in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.
Dec 29, 2017
Why Ravi Shastri is crucial to Team India in South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane explains
Ashish Nehra predicts India's bowling line-up for 1st Test against South Africa
