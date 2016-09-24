Sports News

Arsene Wenger reacts to alleged Mourinho break his face comment

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger says he will certainly will not read a book based on Jose Mourinho in which the Portuguese allegedly threatened to find him one day outside a football pitch and I will break his face. Rob Beasley is a sports journalist who has written a book about Mourinho, having regular meetings and been given access to the Special Ones emails and text messages. Sep 23, 2016
