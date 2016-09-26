Sports News
Manchester United news: Chris Smalling on Wayne Rooney being dropped for Leicester match
Twitter reacts on the death of one of the greatest golfers Arnold Palmer
India vs New Zealand: Mark Craig out of Test series, Jeetan Patel called up
Ryder Cup 2016: Bubba Watson snubbed as Davis Love picks Ryan Moore for Team USA
India vs New Zealand live cricket score: 1st Test, Day 5 live streaming and TV information
Golf legend Arnold Palmer dies at 87
Play
JosÃ© FernÃ¡ndez was killed after a boat he was in made severe contact with a rocky jetty on Sunday (25 September) off the coast of Florida the US Coast Guard confirmed. Fernandez was one of three victims who died in the accident. The Marlins cancelled its game against the Atlanta Braves because of Fernandezâ€™s death.
Sep 25, 2016
Miami Marlins baseball star JosÃ© FernÃ¡ndez killed in boat crash
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Virat Kohli's team eye victory after Ravichandran Ashwin excels on Day 4
How good or bad is Europe's Ryder Cup team in 2016? Johnny Miller has a say
Fiorentina vs AC Milan live Serie A streaming: Watch club football on TV and Online
Pakistan's ODI squad for West Indies series: No place for Sami Aslam, Umar Gul; Umar Akmal back
Play
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that their 4-1 drubbing of Leicester City was not down to the changes he made to the squad but the level of application shown by his players across the length of the pitch. Mourinho stated in the press conference that he could not let all team member play when asked about why he dropped Wayne Rooney from the line-up.
Sep 25, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho analyses win over Leicester City
Rio Games my favourite as I gave everything to prepare for quadrennial event: Abhinav Bindra
Sarfraz and Tanvir shine in Pakistan win over West Indies in second T20, clinch series
