Miami Marlins baseball star JosÃ© FernÃ¡ndez killed in boat crash

JosÃ© FernÃ¡ndez was killed after a boat he was in made severe contact with a rocky jetty on Sunday (25 September) off the coast of Florida the US Coast Guard confirmed. Fernandez was one of three victims who died in the accident. The Marlins cancelled its game against the Atlanta Braves because of Fernandezâ€™s death. Sep 25, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho analyses win over Leicester City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that their 4-1 drubbing of Leicester City was not down to the changes he made to the squad but the level of application shown by his players across the length of the pitch. Mourinho stated in the press conference that he could not let all team member play when asked about why he dropped Wayne Rooney from the line-up. Sep 25, 2016
