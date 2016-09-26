Sports News
Indian boxing could get AIBA affiliation in December 2016; is hope rising again?
After first Test win, Ravindra Jadeja says he enjoys the art of spin bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin
Disturbing to see terror attacks like Uri: Virat Kohli
There is more satisfaction in winning Ryder Cup away from home: Rory McIlroy
Champions League schedule: Which channel to watch live, fixtures, time and dates of Matchday 2
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin feature in India's 'Dream Team'
Eidur Gudjohnsen keen on ISL return after being ruled out of 2016 edition
Twitter reacts as Ashwin helps India defeat New Zealand in historic 500th Test match
Play
Twitter users paid their respects to The King of golf Arnold Palmer, who has died aged 87. The pants-hitching, chain-smoking son of a green-keeper helped transform golf from an elite country club pursuit into a sport for the masses.
Sep 26, 2016
Farewell to The KIng: President Obama and Tiger Woods lead tributes to golf legend Arnold Palmer
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Perfect pitch, perfect contest, perfect result in 500th Test
India lucky to have a player like Ravichandran Ashwin: Waqar Younis
Sakshi Malik's coach has still not received any promotion or cash rewards as promised
India vs New Zealand: Ashwin ends NZ resistance to give Ind victory in 500th Test
Golfing great Arnold Palmer dies at 87; remembering the legend through photos
